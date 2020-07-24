Apple Attacks Texas Patent Suit For Abstractness

Law360 (July 24, 2020, 5:20 PM EDT) -- Apple Inc. told a Texas federal judge that a patent asserted against its Apple Watch, MacBook and iPhone products is ineligible because it deals with the abstract concept of relaying messages, which humans have done since the beginning of telephone operators. Apple urged Eastern District of Texas Judge Rodney Gilstrap to toss claims related to Seven Networks LLC's U.S. Patent No. 10,135,771 because they don't contain an inventive concept, in a motion for summary judgment Thursday. The patent, which is directed at the idea of receiving information and routing a message based on that information, is one of 15 that Seven...

