NJ Doctor Beats Suit Over Patient's Fatal Opioid Overdose

Law360 (July 27, 2020, 6:22 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey state appeals court has tossed a medical malpractice lawsuit accusing a doctor of causing a woman's fatal opioid overdose, reasoning that her family's expert witness didn't have the relevant expertise. A three-judge Appellate Division panel on Friday affirmed the reversal of a Passaic County judge's decision to deny the dismissal of a suit seeking to hold Dr. Fred Revoredo liable for the death of patient Tanny Robles-Perez. The suit filed by Robles-Perez's relative, Francisco Perez, asserted that Revoredo provided negligent care and treatment to the patient, which caused her fatal opioid medication overdose. On appeal, Revoredo argued that...

