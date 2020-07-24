Convicted Ariad Inside Trader Won't Have To Pay SEC

Law360 (July 24, 2020, 9:40 PM EDT) -- The convicted ex-husband of a former Ariad Pharmaceuticals executive will effectively not have to pay disgorgement in the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's insider trading suit because a forfeiture order in parallel criminal proceedings cancels it out, a Massachusetts federal judge ruled. Although U.S. District Judge Nathaniel M. Gorton ordered Harold Altvater to disgorge $112,569, the amount is offset by the $115,657 forfeiture ordered in the criminal case back in January 2019, according to Wednesday's final consent judgment. A federal jury found Altvater guilty in October 2018 of insider trading charges for dumping Ariad shares after his ex-wife Maureen Curran, the...

