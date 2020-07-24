Taxation With Representation: Skadden, Vinson, Sheppard

Law360 (July 24, 2020, 5:26 PM EDT) -- In this week's Taxation With Representation, eBay sells its classified ads business for $9.2 billion, Chevron snaps up Noble Energy for $5 billion, and Thoma Bravo values cloud insurance software company Majesco at $594 million in a take-private deal. EBay's $9.2B Ad Sale Online marketplace eBay will sell its classified ads business to Norwegian marketplace site Adevinta for roughly $9.2 billion to create the world's largest classifieds company, in a deal steered by eight law firms, the companies said Tuesday. The Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP team advising Adevinta includes tax partner David Rievman. The Wachtell Lipton Rosen &...

