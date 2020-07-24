Trump Admin. Eases Restrictions On Large Drone Exports

Law360 (July 24, 2020, 7:45 PM EDT) -- The Trump administration announced Friday that it will no longer presumptively deny exports of certain drones covered under an international missile control agreement, adopting a unilateral change after failing to secure unanimous approval to amend the deal. The government will no longer apply a "strong presumption of denial" to export applications for unmanned aerial systems that have a maximum speed of 800 kilometers (497 miles) per hour or lower under category 1 of the Missile Technology Control Regime, or MTCR, Assistant Secretary of State for International Security and Nonproliferation Christopher Ford said at an event at think tank the Hudson Institute....

