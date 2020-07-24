Judge Advises Freeing Amgen, Teva From Suits Over Sensipar

Law360 (July 24, 2020, 10:02 PM EDT) -- A Delaware federal judge has recommended the dismissal of two antitrust class actions against pharmaceutical giants Amgen and Teva Pharmaceuticals over their agreement to pull a generic version of a calcium control drug off the market, saying the lawsuits failed to properly allege the agreement included an unlawful "pay for delay" deal. U.S. Magistrate Judge Jennifer L. Hall said in an opinion on Thursday that the direct and indirect purchasers of Sensipar, also known as cinacalcet, had failed to prove that Amgen Inc. and Teva Pharmaceuticals USA Inc.'s 2018 agreement included "large and unjustified" reverse payments, which is required in order...

