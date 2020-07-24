State Regulators On Board With FCC's Prison Rate Crackdown

Law360 (July 24, 2020, 6:51 PM EDT) -- An association representing the state public service commissioners backed the Federal Communications Commission's concerns over skyrocketing prison phone call rates within states, saying that it would ask its members to "take action" over the rates if necessary. The National Association of Regulatory Utility Commissioners said on Thursday that it agreed with FCC Chairman Ajit Pai's Monday letter to the group requesting that its member states lower "egregiously high" in-state inmate calling rates. Association President Brandon Presley said the group would ask all members, who oversee utility services, to review the call rates and change them if they had jurisdiction. "We agree...

