NY Law Establishing Farm Worker Rights Can Take Effect

Law360 (July 24, 2020, 8:51 PM EDT) -- Farm and dairy trade groups that are challenging a New York state law granting workplace protections and organizing rights to agriculture workers aren't likely to win their suit, a Buffalo federal judge has said, lifting a block that halted the statute's enforcement. U.S. District Judge Lawrence J. Vilardo on Thursday denied the New York State Vegetable Growers Association Inc. and Northeast Dairy Producers Association Inc.'s motion to enjoin the Farm Laborers Fair Labor Practices Act. He rejected their contention that striking a balance between the organizing rights of supervisors and family members employed as farm laborers and their relationship to the...

