Trade Experts Urge Trump Administration Not To Exit WTO

Law360 (July 29, 2020, 7:14 PM EDT) -- Trade experts urged the U.S. at a Wednesday congressional hearing not to leave the World Trade Organization as the Trump administration has done with other international organizations, warning that the move could give China more global power. Jennifer Hillman, a fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations and a former member of the WTO Appellate Body, told the Senate Finance Committee that instead of leaving the trade organization the U.S. should work with its allies to fix the Appellate Body. Hillman recommended in written testimony that an oversight committee be created to ensure the Appellate Body follows WTO rules including issuing...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS