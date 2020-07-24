10th Circ. Says Health Plans Can't Hide 'Secret' Benefit Info

Law360 (July 24, 2020, 8:24 PM EDT) -- The Tenth Circuit ruled Friday that benefits plan administrators must be upfront about what benefits their employees are entitled to and must include discretionary authority clauses that let insurers interpret coverage policies, reviving a lawsuit seeking reimbursement for mental health treatment expenses. A split panel reversed a Utah federal judge's decision granting summary judgment to Premera Blue Cross because the judge improperly considered whether the benefits denial was arbitrary instead of conducting a de novo review since the beneficiaries didn't know about the "plan instrument," a document that defines the insurer's discretionary authority to interpret policies. "Notice requires the plan administrator...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS