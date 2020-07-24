Leidos Unit Missed Targets In $4B Nuke Site Cleanup, IG Says

Law360 (July 24, 2020, 10:45 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Energy Office of Inspector General has found that a Leidos Intermediate Holdings Inc. unit that secured a $3.75 billion government contract to help clean up the Hanford nuclear site in eastern Washington has not met its small-business subcontracting requirements. In a report dated July 20 and released July 23, the inspector general found that the Leidos subsidiary, Mission Support Alliance LLC, had miscalculated the percentages of work it subcontracted to small businesses and the amount of work the company performed itself. MSA reported that it had hired small-business subcontractors to fulfill 27% of the work and only...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS