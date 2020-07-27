Ex-Norton Healthcare Workers Want Class Cert. In ERISA Row

Law360 (July 27, 2020, 5:28 PM EDT) -- A group of former Norton Healthcare Inc. employees have asked a Kentucky federal court to certify a class they say likely includes more than 15,000 people in an Employee Retirement Income Security Act suit fighting Norton's retirement plan's investment lineup and fees. In a Friday court filing, the former Norton workers said that class certification was warranted for multiple reasons in their suit against Norton and insurance brokerage firm Lockton Cos., noting, among other things, the large number of putative class members. The plaintiffs asserted that the suit's claims all involved decisions at the "plan-level" relating to investment choices and fees,...

