6 Ex-NFL Players Charged With Health Care Benefits Fraud

Law360 (July 24, 2020, 11:01 PM EDT) -- Six former NFL players were charged in Kentucky federal court Friday for their alleged roles in a fraud scheme connected to a health care benefit program for retired players in a superseding indictment that comes after some of the players and others were charged in December. Darrell Reid, 38, who played for the Indianapolis Colts; Antwan Odom, 38, who played for the Tennessee Titans and Cincinnati Bengals; Anthony Montgomery, 36, who played for the Washington, D.C., franchise; Clinton Portis, 38, who played for D.C. and the Denver Broncos; Tamarick Vanover, 46, who played for the Kansas City Chiefs and San Diego Chargers;...

