Bridgewater Sued By Former Co-CEO Over Gender Bias Row

Law360 (July 24, 2020, 11:37 PM EDT) -- The former co-CEO of hedge fund giant Bridgewater Associates, Eileen Murray, asked a Connecticut federal court on Friday to order Bridgewater not to nix her deferred compensation package in response to her speaking out about a gender bias dispute she has with her ex-employer. Murray, who was elected last month to serve as the new head of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, said in the suit that she has already told FINRA about a dispute over "unequal treatment by Bridgewater and significant unpaid compensation due her." The former hedge fund leader said she hadn't talked about anything confidential, and so there...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS