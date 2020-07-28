Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Regions Bank Says Investor Kited Checks To Cover Fraud

Law360 (July 28, 2020, 5:52 PM EDT) -- Regions Bank NA urged the Eleventh Circuit on Tuesday to reverse a district court decision clearing an investor in a Ponzi scheme of knowingly kiting checks to cover up the fraud, arguing it had presented a "mountain of evidence" that the investor knew the checks had insufficient funds.

In oral arguments conducted virtually before an Eleventh Circuit panel, Regions Bank attorney Joseph Perkins said the district court erred in concluding that investor Marvin Kaplan had no idea he was taking part in a scam and foreclosing Regions Bank's tort claims against Kaplan for allegedly aiding and abetting the fraud scheme....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!