6 Firms Steer Blank-Check Co.'s $255M Deal With Pot Grower

Law360 (July 27, 2020, 7:48 PM EDT) -- Columbia-based medical cannabis producer Clever Leaves will combine with a blank-check company and go public in a $255 million deal guided by six law firms, the companies said Monday. News of Clever Leaves International Inc.'s combination with Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp., or SAMA, comes after the companies in June confirmed that deal talks were underway. SAMA — represented by Greenberg Traurig LLP, Stikeman Elliott LLP and Posse Herrera Ruiz — said that as part of the agreement, a holding company will be created to acquire Clever Leaves International and itself, according to a press release. The holding company, Clever Leaves...

