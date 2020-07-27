DOD Rapped For Overlooking Climate's Impact On Contracting

Law360 (July 27, 2020, 4:32 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Defense hasn't systematically accounted for how its supply chain can be disrupted by climate change and extreme weather events, a federal government watchdog said in a report made public Monday. In a report dated June 25, the U.S. Government Accountability Office rapped the department for failing to consider the climate-related risks — such as tropical storms, tornadoes, extreme temperatures and drought — that contractors may face throughout the acquisition and supply processes. "Until DOD and the military departments include these considerations in their guidance on acquisition and supply chain processes, they risk continuing to develop acquisition strategies...

