Crow Tribe, Native Groups Back Feds On Tribal Police Power

Law360 (July 27, 2020, 6:12 PM EDT) -- The Crow Tribe, the National Congress of American Indians and a slew of other Native American tribes and tribal groups are urging the U.S. Supreme Court to take up the federal government's petition challenging a Ninth Circuit decision approving the suppression of evidence obtained by a Crow tribal police officer during a 2016 highway stop. Two briefs filed Friday backed the government's bid for the justices to determine whether former highway safety officer James Saylor of the Crow Tribe of Montana lacked the authority to temporarily detain and search Joshua James Cooley, a non-Indian, who was arrested on a reservation and later...

