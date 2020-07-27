3rd Circ. Upholds Pa. AG's Navient Claims Paralleling CFPB's

Law360 (July 27, 2020, 11:23 AM EDT) -- The Third Circuit ruled Monday that the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau's governing statute allows for parallel enforcement by the agency and state attorneys general, upholding Pennsylvania's harmful practices claims against Navient Corp. that are similar to ones the agency is already pursuing. The Third Circuit upheld Pennsylvania's harmful practices claims against Navient on Monday, saying the CFPB's governing statue allows for parallel enforcement by the agency and state attorneys general. (iStock.com/jetcityimage) Delaware-based Navient has argued the consumer protection case it's facing from Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro contains claims lifted from a preexisting — and still ongoing — CFPB suit accusing...

