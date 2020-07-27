Pa. High Court Says Uber Driver Eligible For Unemployment

Law360 (July 27, 2020, 12:15 PM EDT) -- A split Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled that a laid-off behavioral specialist who took on part-time work as an Uber driver qualifies for unemployment benefits, finding the gig worker wasn't "self-employed" under his contract with the rideshare giant. In the case of first impression, the 5-2 majority said Friday that Donald Lowman's work for Uber doesn't amount to the kind of self-employment that disqualifies individuals from receiving jobless benefits, upending a state employment board decision four years ago that found Lowman's rideshare activities constituted an independent business venture that dashed his eligibility. The majority found that while there's some evidence to show...

