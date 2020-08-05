Essentra Case Signals New Sanctions Risks For Non-US Cos.

Law360 (August 5, 2020, 5:58 PM EDT) -- The reach of U.S. sanctions enforcement appears to have gotten broader, particularly for non-U.S. companies. On July 16, the U.S. Department of Justice and the U.S. Department of the Treasury, Office of Foreign Assets Control reached sanctions resolutions with Essentra FZE Company Limited, a global supplier of cigarette products incorporated in the United Arab Emirates.[1] Two Essentra FZE personnel sold cigarette filters that they knew were destined for North Korea, and in exchange the company received three payments, one in U.S. dollars and two in United Arab Emirates Dirham, in its bank accounts held at a non-U.S. branch of a U.S....

