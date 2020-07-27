2 11th Circ. Judges Won't Recuse In Fla. Ex-Felon Voting Case

Law360 (July 27, 2020, 5:33 PM EDT) -- Two former Florida Supreme Court justices who now sit on the Eleventh Circuit on Monday would not recuse themselves from hearing a challenge to a state law requiring former felons pay all fines and fees before being able to vote, saying the related case they heard while in the Florida high court is not the same proceeding. In a 25-page order, U.S. Circuit Judges Barbara Lagoa and Robert Luck explained that their recusal is not required just because they participated in oral arguments last year regarding whether or not Amendment 4 — the voter-approved state constitutional amendment that restored ballot rights...

