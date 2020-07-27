Target Says Chubb Can't Weasel Out Of Data Hack Coverage

Law360 (July 27, 2020, 11:10 PM EDT) -- Target Corp. is fighting Chubb Ltd.'s bid to avoid covering losses from $138 million in bank settlements over a 2013 data breach, saying that units of the insurer failed to show that the credit card data hack had not caused "loss of use of tangible property." The retail giant told a Minnesota federal judge on Friday that ACE American Insurance Co. and ACE Property & Casualty Insurance Co.'s argument in June that a hacked card never loses its use because bank cards are only a convenience and "had no use to begin with" is flawed. If compromised cards could still be...

