Domino's Worker To Ask Justices To Revive No-Poach Suit

Law360 (July 27, 2020, 6:37 PM EDT) -- A former Domino's employee is set to ask the U.S. Supreme Court to take up a proposed class action targeting no-poach provisions in the pizza chain's franchise agreements, after the Sixth Circuit allowed the claims to get pushed into arbitration. Workers filed a motion in Michigan federal court on Friday asking to pause dismissal of the case while one of the named plaintiffs files a petition for the high court to review a Sixth Circuit ruling last month that allowed Domino's to move the suit to arbitration. The suit centers on provisions in Domino's past franchise agreements that prevent the hiring...

