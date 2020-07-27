FTC, AbbVie Don't Want Spat Paused Amid Justices' Review

Law360 (July 27, 2020, 8:49 PM EDT) -- The Federal Trade Commission and AbbVie separately told the Third Circuit on Friday there is no need to pause their antitrust spat while the U.S. Supreme Court reviews the agency's authority to order financial restitution, although both sides had different reasons for wanting the case to go forward. The Third Circuit floated the possibility of a pause earlier in July after the high court agreed July 9 to hear two consumer protection cases from the Seventh and Ninth circuits related to the FTC's power to impose injunctions under the Federal Trade Commission Act. But the FTC responded in a letter brief Friday...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS