Pot Credit Card Transactions Didn't Hurt Anyone, Rakoff Hears

Law360 (July 27, 2020, 9:00 PM EDT) -- The U.S. government's fraud case against two businessmen who allegedly facilitated credit card payments for marijuana at dispensaries should be tossed because prosecutors failed to demonstrate any harm to the banks, a New York federal judge heard Monday. In a Zoom hearing, attorneys for Ruben Weigand and Hamid "Ray" Akhavan told U.S. District Judge Jed S. Rakoff that the charges of bank fraud should be dismissed since prosecutors could not show that the cannabis transactions at issue put the bank's property, the consumers or anyone else at risk. "The only risk that's identified is one that is no risk at all,"...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS