4th Circ. Asked To Nix Maryland Purple Line CWA Permit

Law360 (July 27, 2020, 8:06 PM EDT) -- Maryland residents told the Fourth Circuit Monday the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers failed to properly vet project alternatives that would've been less damaging to local waterways when it issued a Clean Water Act permit for the Purple Line rail extension. The nonprofit Friends of the Capital Crescent Trail and individual residents John MacKnight Fitzgerald and Leonard Scensny urged the federal appeals court to revive their lawsuit seeking to vacate a CWA permit that was issued in March 2018 for the Purple Line project, which is nearly halfway through construction. The permit allows the Maryland Transit Administration to discharge dredged or...

