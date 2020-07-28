Fraud 'Rampant' In DOD Commissary Program, Suit Says

Law360 (July 28, 2020, 11:05 PM EDT) -- A company responsible for stocking grocery store shelves on military bases is going after the U.S. Defense Commissary Agency, saying its new direct contracting approach "appears rampant with fraud." In a complaint filed Monday in the U.S. Court of Federal Claims, Michigan-based Top Gun Services LLC, which provides support services in military commissaries, accuses DeCA of misdeeds including using the federal government's AbilityOne program to award shelf-stocking contracts without competition and attempting to extort vendors. "DeCA has demonstrated that this illegal tactic of awarding work is not a test or an exploration of alternative methods, but is instead their modus operandi...

