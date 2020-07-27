Telecoms Pressure FCC To Simplify Ownership Filing Rules

Law360 (July 27, 2020, 6:57 PM EDT) -- Satellite and broadcast groups joined phone carriers in urging the FCC to make it easier to comply with ownership filing obligations by simplifying the process when there is a nonsubstantial change to an FCC licensee's ownership. The organizations wrote to the Federal Communications Commission to back up a petition from major industry groups CTIA and USTelecom, which represent the mobile and broadband sectors, respectively. Those two trade groups petitioned the FCC on June 5 to press for relaxing the regulations on "pro forma" ownership transactions. Because changes like an owner switching from a corporation to a limited liability company usually do...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS