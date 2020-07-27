Commerce May Lift Tax On Some Solar Panels From China

Law360 (July 27, 2020, 9:41 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Commerce will consider repealing an import tax on some solar panels from China, following a manufacturer's claim that domestic companies have no interest in making the products in question. Commerce announced the forthcoming changed circumstances review Thursday following a formal request from Chinese company Maodi Solar Technology Co. Ltd. the department received in June. SunPower Manufacturing Oregon LLC, a petitioner in the 2015 anti-dumping investigation that led to the tariffs, told Commerce it had no position on Maodi Solar's request. "We interpret the petitioner's statement to mean that it does not oppose the partial revocation request. However,...

