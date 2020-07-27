Analyst Says First Eagle Fired Her For Sexism Complaints

Law360 (July 27, 2020, 8:26 PM EDT) -- An ex-First Eagle Investment Management LLC research analyst hit her former employer with a race and sex bias lawsuit Monday in New York federal court, claiming the company underpaid her and then let her go after she made internal complaints. Oanh Nguyen, a former First Eagle employee who is of Vietnamese descent, filed a complaint Monday alleging violations of the New York State Human Rights Law, New York City Human Rights Law, Age Discrimination in Employment Act and Title VII of the Civil Rights Act. Nguyen worked for the investment management company for 13 years, and she was paid much less...

