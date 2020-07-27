Whistleblower, Feds Object To Sanctions In Kickback Row

Law360 (July 27, 2020, 10:37 PM EDT) -- The federal government, an eye product supplier and a whistleblower have all pushed back in litigation over an alleged kickback scheme against a Minnesota federal magistrate judge for sanctioning them over issues relating to the case's scope and evidence. The federal government and whistleblower Kipp Fesenmaier argued that U.S. Magistrate Judge David T. Schultz got it wrong when he sanctioned them earlier this month after a witness was not prepared to answer certain questions during a deposition, according to the objection they filed on Friday with the District of Minnesota. "The issues the magistrate judge indicated that the witness did not...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS