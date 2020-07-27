FCC Partners With USTelecom Group To Track Robocalls

Law360 (July 27, 2020, 9:40 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission's Enforcement Bureau on Monday designated the USTelecom industry traceback group as the agency's official consortium for coordinating efforts to trace illegal robocalls. The announcement comes as the long-term problem of robocalls is receiving heightened attention due to COVID-19 and the federal government seeks strategies to combat a proliferation of scam phone calls and text messages related to the pandemic. "The message this sends to would-be robocall scammers is loud and clear: We've got your number," USTelecom president and CEO Jonathan Spalter said in a statement. "Today's FCC announcement is an important recognition of our technology, our commitment and...

