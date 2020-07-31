Health Hires: McDermott, Goodwin, Gordon Rees

Law360 (July 31, 2020, 4:07 PM EDT) -- McDermott nabbed a regulatory counsel and litigator from Arent Fox to join its FDA practice, Goodwin hired a former Wilson Sonsini partner who focuses on patent prosecution, and Gordon & Rees added a former counsel at Reed Smith, headlining Law360's latest roundup of personnel moves in the health care and life sciences arena. McDermott Brian Malkin Brian Malkin has joined McDermott Will & Emery LLP's U.S. Food and Drug Administration practice and health industry group as a partner in Washington, D.C. Malkin spent nearly four years as FDA counsel at Arent Fox LLP, where he handled patent, food and drug law...

