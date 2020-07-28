AIG Tells 7th Circ. It's Not Liable For $6M Settlement

Law360 (July 28, 2020, 5:47 PM EDT) -- AIG is asking the Seventh Circuit to overturn a judgment forcing it to contribute to a $6 million medical malpractice settlement, saying the district court's decision contradicts a previous Seventh Circuit decision in the case. In a brief filed Monday, AIG Specialty Insurance Co., formerly known as American International Specialty Lines Insurance Co., told the appeals court that by finding it has to help the Medical Protective Co. of Fort Wayne, Indiana, cover the settlement, the district court reinterpreted language in the insurance agreement that had already been settled and decided on the previous time it had been heard by the circuit...

