Och-Ziff Investors Reach $136M Mine Bribery Restitution Deal

Law360 (July 27, 2020, 11:20 PM EDT) -- Investors who claim their rights to a Congolese mine were stolen by the African unit of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group, now known as Sculptor Capital Management Inc., have reached a $136 million restitution deal, according to Sculptor's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Sculptor said that at a status conference hearing Thursday, its subsidiary Oz Africa Management GP LLC, some former Africo Resources Inc. shareholders, and the U.S. Department of Justice discussed "a potential settlement framework" to end the restitution dispute. The parties reached a deal that is subject to approval by the court. "If all approvals are received,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS