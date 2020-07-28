Chubb's $400M Suit Belongs In UK Arbitration, Builder Says

Law360, London (July 28, 2020, 4:31 PM BST) -- An attempt by Chubb to revive a $400 million suit in Moscow over a power plant fire must be dismissed because a Russian court cannot determine a case that is bound by an arbitration agreement in London, a Turkish construction company told Britain's top court on Tuesday. Britain's highest court has been asked to uphold a ruling that Chubb and three of the insurance group's subsidiaries violated an arbitration clause in a contract. (AP) Robin Dicker QC, counsel for Enka Insaat Ve Sanayi AS, urged the Supreme Court to uphold a ruling in April that Chubb Ltd. and three of the multinational insurance...

