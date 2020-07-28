Goodwin, Kirkland Guide Zebra's $575M Deal For Reflexis

Law360 (July 28, 2020, 11:02 AM EDT) -- Zebra Technologies Corp. on Tuesday agreed to pay $575 million for private equity-backed Reflexis Systems Inc., which provides workforce management software to companies in the retail, food service, hospitality and banking industries, in a deal steered by Goodwin Procter and Kirkland & Ellis. The agreement stands to bolster Zebra Technologies' portfolio of enterprise technologies, according to a statement. The sellers are Great Hill Partners and Sageview Capital. The company's products, including the Reflexis ONE intelligent work platform, use artificial intelligence to help customers handle everything from real-time task management and scheduling, while also providing data and analytics. Founded in 2001 and...

