TCL Seeks To Stay UK Suit In Philips Phone Patent Battle

Law360, London (July 28, 2020, 9:04 PM BST) -- TCL Corp. urged a London judge Tuesday to vacate an upcoming trial on claims it infringed Philips' European mobile phone patents and allow a French court to decide whether the Dutch company offered the Chinese rival a license on fair terms. TCL also asked the High Court to stay aspects of Koninklijke Philips NV's case related to the issue of determining the licensing terms for the patents to allow those issues to move forward in the French court. Counsel for TCL argued that while Philips was the first to bring its suit against TCL in England, the focus of those claims...

