EPA Tells 5th Circ. To Reject New Review Of Exxon Permit

Law360 (July 28, 2020, 6:05 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is urging the Fifth Circuit to deny a rehearing to environmental groups seeking further review of the agency's decision not to oppose an Exxon Mobil Corp. air pollution permit tied to a Texas petrochemical plant, after a court panel sided with the agency. The agency argued in a brief on Monday that the Environmental Integrity Project and the Sierra Club's request for en banc review is based on an erroneous ruling and regulatory reading by the Tenth Circuit, which held that the EPA is required to thoroughly review state-issued permits incorporated in a Title V Clean Air...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS