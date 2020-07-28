Avis Must Face NJ Suit Over Car Rental Fee Dispute

Law360 (July 28, 2020, 1:53 PM EDT) -- Avis Budget Group Inc. and a subsidiary must face a lawsuit over a car rental customer's billing dispute because there was no evidence he'd agreed to settle claims arising from the transaction out of court, the New Jersey state appeals court ruled Tuesday. Affirming a lower court's ruling against Avis and Budget Rent A Car System Inc., a two-judge Appellate Division panel found Anthony Celestin never assented to arbitration because he never signed the document containing the company's arbitration clause, nor was it explained to him by a company representative. "Those undisputed facts establish that there was no mutual assent," the...

