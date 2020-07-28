Biden Comes Out Against 'Special Tribunals' For Corporations

Law360 (July 28, 2020, 6:35 PM EDT) -- Former Vice President Joe Biden appears to be moving away from the stance on investor-state dispute resolution he adopted as part of the Obama administration, telling the United Steelworkers that he doesn't believe corporations should get "special tribunals" in order to "attack" U.S. policies. Responding to a questionnaire sent to him by the union, the presumptive Democratic nominee said he would not include investment arbitration in future trade deals if it could weaken U.S. labor, health and environmental policies. The USW union announced in May that it was endorsing Biden in the 2020 election after reviewing his responses to the questionnaire,...

