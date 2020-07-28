NJ Attys Beat Malpractice Claims Over Ex-Client's Demotion

Law360 (July 28, 2020, 9:07 PM EDT) -- Two New Jersey attorneys knocked down malpractice claims after a state appeals court found Tuesday that their former mutual client had only herself to blame for being demoted to a lesser state judiciary job after she failed to promptly notify her boss about a matter involving outstanding parking tickets. On Brenda Gilbert's appeal, the panel upheld trial court rulings tossing her claims against James A. Addis, Kenyatta K. Stewart and his former firm, Hunt Hamlin & Ridley, in connection with disciplinary charges following her guilty plea to motor vehicle violations amassed by her ex-husband while he was using a Ford Explorer...

