No Redo For No-Show Atty On Paternity Leave In Texas

Law360 (July 28, 2020, 4:38 PM EDT) -- An attorney who said he was on paternity leave when he missed a hearing that resulted in his hospital client losing a nearly $600,000 breach of contract lawsuit won't get a redo, a Texas appellate court held Tuesday. A three-judge panel for the First Court of Appeals in Houston upheld custom spinal implant company Xtant Medical Inc.'s win against Texas General Hospital GP LLC, which Xtant accused of failing to pay invoices totaling $588,780. A trial court signed a final judgment in favor of Xtant in February 2019, after Texas General's attorney failed to respond to the motion for summary judgment...

