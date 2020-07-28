HSF Denies Conflict In Running Post Office Fraud Settlement

Law360, London (July 28, 2020, 5:11 PM BST) -- Herbert Smith Freehills LLP defended its involvement on Tuesday in a compensation scheme for Post Office employees falsely accused of theft after lawmakers questioned the City law firm's work in the long-running litigation battle. The law firm has responded after the all-party parliamentary group on fair business banking said it was "perverse" for Herbert Smith to oversee a settlement process for sub-postmasters wrongly accused of fraud after it represented the Post Office in the legal fight brought by 550 claimants. "There is no conflict with the firm acting for the Post Office on this matter," a spokesperson for Herbert Smith Freehills...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS