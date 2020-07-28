Atty Ducks Claim He Let A Drugged Client Agree To Settlement

Law360 (July 28, 2020, 7:03 PM EDT) -- A Texas appellate court on Tuesday upheld the tossing of a legal malpractice suit brought by a woman who sued her lawyer after her former business partner allegedly spiked her drink during a mediation session, finding she failed to support her claim that her counsel acted negligently. Wendy Meigs failed to introduce expert testimony that would back up her claims that attorney Todd Zucker and his firm at the time, Bohreer & Zucker LLP, acted negligently by purportedly leaving her alone with her former business partner, allowing her to continue participating in the mediation session despite her "obvious incapacity," and then...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS