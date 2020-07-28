Gross McGinley Says Client Caused Poaching Trial Loss

Law360 (July 28, 2020, 7:13 PM EDT) -- Gross McGinley LLP has told a Pennsylvania state judge that the firm's purported failure to introduce proper damages evidence during a trial over alleged poaching by an ex-partner at a telecommunications consulting company was the fault of the client and not a sign of malpractice by the lawyer handling the case. In preliminary objections Friday to a malpractice lawsuit filed by ICORE Consulting LLC in April, Gross McGinley said that the firm attorney who tried the case had clearly asked a company witness about the extent of diminished value and lost profits stemming from an ex-partner's poaching of clients, but that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS