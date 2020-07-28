Mintz Properly Advised Lab About Payments, Judge Says

Law360 (July 28, 2020, 6:33 PM EDT) -- An Alabama federal judge Tuesday found Mintz provided a now-bankrupt diagnostic lab sufficient warning in 2011 that its business practices could run afoul of federal law, saying an exact risk assessment was unnecessary. U.S. District Court Judge Annemarie Carney Axon dismissed malpractice claims against Mintz Levin Cohn Ferris Glovsky & Popeo PC by the bankruptcy trustee for Atherotech Inc., saying that given the law on the subject was unsettled at the time, it was sufficient to warn the company that it ran some degree of risk of legal action both for paying doctors processing and handling fees and for reporting its...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS