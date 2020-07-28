Pa. Justices Urged To Let Jury Decide Clergy Abuse Time Bar

Law360 (July 28, 2020, 7:08 PM EDT) -- A woman suing a Roman Catholic diocese over sexual abuse she says she suffered four decades ago urged the Pennsylvania Supreme Court on Monday to allow jurors, rather than a judge, to weigh whether her claims were too old to move forward. Renee Rice argued in a brief that Pennsylvania case law clearly supported a finding that juries be allowed to resolve disputes about when a plaintiff should have known that another party may have been responsible for his or her injury. And she said that her case against the Diocese of Altoona-Johnstown, in which she said the diocese's efforts to...

