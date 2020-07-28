Fed. Circ. Denies Inventor Claims In Voicemail-To-Email Patent

Law360 (July 28, 2020, 7:41 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Tuesday shut down a man's patent infringement lawsuit that claimed he had invented a method for turning faxes and voicemails into digital readouts, ruling he had not adequately supported his claim that he was the sole inventor of the technology in j2 Cloud Services LLC and Advanced Messaging Technologies Inc.'s 2001 patent. The appeals court panel affirmed a California federal court's summary judgment against Gregory James' lawsuit. James said he had developed a prototype of technology covered in U.S. Patent No. 6,208,638 while he worked for a company j2 Cloud Services contracted out. The judges dismissed James'...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS